“Dana brings a wealth of experience leading complex federal cases centering around law-enforcement misconduct,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in the release announcing Mulhauser’s hiring Monday.
The new unit in Maryland’s attorney general’s office was created as part of a series of police reforms the General Assembly passed earlier this year. It is charged with investigating all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians and providing a report containing detailed findings to the state’s attorney of the county that has jurisdiction.
“I have devoted my career to investigating excessive-force cases because I believe that they are among the most crucial tests of our values and commitments to each other,” Mulhauser said.