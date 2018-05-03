A 100-pound black bear didn’t seem phased by the traffic whizzing by him along Route 15 in Frederick, Md., as he walked and seemed to graze in a grassy area just off the road.

But he was a surprise for plenty of passing motorists who slowed down and called authorities to report the sighting.

Wildlife experts said it is the season for bear sightings in the region and they’ve been giving out plenty of tips on what not to leave outside to attract bears and what to do if you see one:

Don’t panic. Don’t approach it. Back away slowly, say experts at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The young bear in Frederick was spotted around the morning rush hour Wednesday in a grassy area along Route 15 near the 7th Street exit, officials said. The bear was likely traveling in a culvert that goes under the road into a wooded, meadow area, according to Paul Peditto, a bear expert with DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service.

The roadway is a fairly busy stretch of traffic and is roughly two miles from Interstate 270. At one point, wildlife experts said they watched the bear cross the road of an exit ramp.

Peditto said it was clear the bear was “aware of the automobiles” around him. To wildlife experts, it was a good sign that the bear would make it out of the area on his own if left alone.

Peditto said the bear was likely about 1 ½ years old and like most young black bears had left its den, which is common at that age.

“In human years, they’re like teenagers at this point,” Peditto said. Mother bears kick out the young male offspring just before they go into breeding season, he said.

He called the bear a “misplaced teenager.”

Peditto said he spent much of Wednesday tracking and watching the bear from nearby to make sure it didn’t get hurt.

At one point, he said, a wildlife expert did shoot a dart with a tranquilizer “cocktail” in it at the bear, but it hit him and bounced out. Peditto said the bear likely did have enough fat on him for the dart to stick or it might have struck a femur or hip bone.

“The dart deployed but went in and out so quickly that he didn’t succumb to the chemical cocktail,” Peditto said.

Peditto said officials decided they didn’t need to try to dart the bear again and hoped he would move along from the dense area on his own. At one point, Peditto said, the bear was laying in shade alongside the road to cool off with his full black coat of fur in summerlike temperatures.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Peditto said the bear was seen “chilling in the culvert underneath the road. Out of harm’s way.”

“Hopefully he’s made it to a big state forest.”

There was another report of a bear sighting Wednesday on the western side of Frederick, Peditto said, which he believed was likely a different bear.

If there were more reports coming in of people seeing bears and they’re in a dangerous spot, then wildlife officials would consider darting and relocating them, according to Peditto. But he cautioned that doing that has its own risk: The bear might dart into traffic if it gets scared.

Young male bears typically find their way after leaving their mother’s den along the Potomac or Susquehanna rivers until they find a “place of their own” with good bear habitat and no other bears nearby.

“They’re searching for their own habitat,” he said, often in portions of outer Montgomery or Baltimore counties. Frequently, he said the bears go through developed areas but aren’t always seen.

Peditto said, “On occasion you get one that stumbles into the wrong place and everybody sees it.”