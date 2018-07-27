Ponies swim across the Assateague Channel during the annual Pony Swim in Chincoteague, Va., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Every year, the first foal to come ashore is named King or Queen Neptune. The ponies traveled from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island during “slack tide” when there is little current. (Alex Driehaus/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) (Associated Press)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Officials say a pony who participated in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim died in a ‘freak accident’ at the carnival grounds.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which organizes the event, announced the death of the pony named Butterfly Kisses on social media Thursday.

Officials say another pony named Riptide was chasing Butterfly Kisses in the pen at the carnival grounds. As Butterfly Kisses ran, she slipped and fell and slid into a fence, breaking her neck. Officials say there was no chance of survival. She was euthanized and buried on Assateague.

Officials say Butterfly Kisses’ foal had been bought by a local family that owns horses, so they immediately took the baby home and started giving the baby bottles.

