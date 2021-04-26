Last year’s cancellation of the pony swim marked the first time since World War II that the event had not been held.

Denise Bowden, a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that oversees the fundraiser and helps care for the wild ponies, said with crowd restrictions in place, “it was just not conducive for us to have the swim again this year.”

Bowden said organizers decided in March to make the decision — well in advance of the summertime event — because they were concerned about making plans and later having to cancel.

“We couldn’t justify ordering everything and spending that money and just not knowing if we would be able to have the normal crowd,” Bowden said.

Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island are known for their free-ranging herds of wild horses. The annual pony swim between the two spots draws upward of 40,000 visitors from the Washington region, Pennsylvania, Delaware and as far as Oregon and Wisconsin, officials said.

The event is run in large part by the local fire company. The day after the swim, foals are auctioned; officials said that helps to keep the herd from overexpanding. Money raised goes to the fire company.

Organizers said the pony swim and the week of activities surrounding the event, including a carnival, raises roughly $750,000 a year.

The pony swim was made famous in the 1947 children’s book, “Misty of Chincoteague” by Marguerite Henry. A 1961 movie based on the book also helped to bring attention to the wild ponies.

Officials said they hope to be able to resume events in 2022.

“It’s disappointing not to be able to have it this year,” said Joanne Moore, the marketing and event coordinator for the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. “Nothing is as big as that event.”

“There are some people who read the book as a kid, and coming to see it is one of those things on their bucket list,” she said. “And for others, it’s a tradition that they come every year.”

The fire company has tried to make up for the lost revenue with other events such as pizza nights and oyster and clam fritter sales.

It also plans to hold an online auction of some wild ponies in July. Last year, an online auction of the ponies did well, organizers said.

This May, the fire company will hold an online raffle of firearms called “Cash and Gun Bash,” where people can buy a ticket and get a chance to win cash or a gun. The gun sale is overseen by a local firearms dealer, Circle Arms in Chincoteague, which handles the paperwork and background checks.

Nathan Clark, a former chief of the Chincoteague fire company, said they got the idea for the online gun raffle after seeing it at other fire stations in Maryland. All proceeds from the “Cash and Gun Bash” go to the fire company, which uses money to pay for fire equipment.

Clark said they’re hoping to do well with the online cash and gun fundraiser but said “it won’t raise as much as the pony swim.”