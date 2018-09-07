Many of us think we have heard of all the telephone scams. But seven residents of Montgomery County, Md., lost a total of $1.5 million between May and August in something of a new one, according to the county police.

Victims have been of Chinese descent, police said, and callers have claimed in a Chinese dialect to represent an official Chinese or Hong Kong agency.

According to the police, victims were told that they had been involved in wrongdoing and needed to wire money to the caller, police said Friday.

Some victims were then told that they were innocent but that their identities had been stolen and that they were to wire money abroad to clear up the problem, the police said.

Police said the scammers also asked for banking information and said that not complying could mean deportation and prison.