No cause of death was given, butBeverly had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was diagnosed about 11 years ago with early onset dementia,
Known as an often blunt- spoken attorney and a significant presence in Prince George’s, Beverly also maintained an informal career as the closest political adviser to her husband, a major figure in Maryland politics.
Beverly and her husband had been college sweethearts.
After serving two terms as county executive, he lost a bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018, but plans to try again.
“He’s running hard,” said Jolene Ivey, a family friend, and prominent Prince George’s political figure.
“She was our rock - the absolutely best mother to my kids and wife to me,” Baker’s said in the Tweet. “She spent her life fighting injustice, inequities and, for the last decade, illness with grace and grit.”
In another Tweet, Baker said “The
The sorrow we feel today is comforted by the legacy of joy she brought to our family and community throughout her entire life.”
“ We are so blessed to have had so much time with her on earth. We will continue our fight” against Alzheimer’s as well as racism “and make this world better in her honor.”
Beverly’s struggle with Alzheimer’s played a role in politics in Prince George’s.
At one point in the county executive race in 2010, Baker wondered whether he should drop out.
But his wife, then fully aware of events around her, insisted that he stay in.
“You are going to win,” she told him, presciently. “I am going to see you put your hand on the Bible as county executive.”
A few months later, Baker was sworn in.
The couple had a way of blending care for her with concerns about the county.
In 2012? when she had trouble sleeping, they would drive around the county, scrutinizing neighborhoods and public works projects. Just driving.
Eventually she became sufficiently tired to sleep.
The Bakers met at Howard University. She went to law school at the College of William and Mary. They lived for a time in the District before moving to Cheverly. The couple had three children.
By 2016 it was reported that she no longer walked and had not spoken for more than a tyear, but family members said she continued to find ways to communicate with them and show she knew them.