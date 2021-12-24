Christmas closings

Banks: Closed.

Federal government offices: Closed.

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail.

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments and juvenile referrals in the District.

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No parking enforcement. Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor.   Meters not enforced in Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
Trash, recycling No collections. Fort Totten transfer station closed. No collections. Landfills and Montgomery transfer station closed. No collections. Landfills closed.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores closed; elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Closed.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. until midnight with reduced service levels. On the Red Line, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations are closed and serviced by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On and DASH are on a Sunday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a Saturday schedule.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.

●CUE, TheBus (Prince George’s), PRTC OmniRide, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a holiday/weekday schedule.