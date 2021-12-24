Christmas closings

Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No parking enforcement. Rush-hour restrictions lifted.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections. Fort Totten transfer station closed.
|No collections. Landfills and Montgomery transfer station closed.
|No collections. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores closed; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Closed.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. until midnight with reduced service levels. On the Red Line, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations are closed and serviced by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On and DASH are on a Sunday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a Saturday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE, TheBus (Prince George’s), PRTC OmniRide, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a holiday/weekday schedule.