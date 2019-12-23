CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most No mail delivery except
for Express Mail.		 Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No parking enforcement. Rush hour restrictions lifted. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
Trash, recycling No collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No county collections. Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed. No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed.
Liquor stores Stores open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Closed.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●DASH, CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●Fairfax Connector and Ride On are on a Sunday schedule.

●ART is running Routes only 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 on a Sunday schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a holiday/weekend schedule.

SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTE

Closed only on Christmas. Open the rest of the year.