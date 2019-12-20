|
|
|District
|
|Maryland
|
|Virginia
|
|
Traffic, parking
|Parking is enforced.
|
|Meters enforced.
|
|Meters not enforced in Arlington. HOV restrictions and parking regulations in Alexandria in effect.
|
|
Trash, recycling
|Regular collection. (No collections Wednesday).
|
|Regular collection. (No collections Wednesday). Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m.
|
|Regular collections. Landfills open. Fauquier operates on a half day schedule. Prince William will close at 2 p.m.
|
|
Liquor stores
|Open.
|
|Open.
|
|All stores will close at 6 p.m.
|
|
Schools
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|
Libraries
|Close at 1 p.m.
|
|Closed except for Montgomery which closes at 6 p.m.
|
|Closed, except for Fairfax where libraries closes at 1 p.m.
|
|
Local government offices
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|State and county offices closed, except for Fairfax where offices closes at 1 p.m.