CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most are open but closing early. Open with shortened hours; regular delivery. Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Parking is enforced. Meters enforced. Meters not enforced in Arlington. HOV restrictions and parking regulations in Alexandria in effect.
Trash, recycling Regular collection. (No collections Wednesday). Regular collection. (No collections Wednesday). Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m. Regular collections. Landfills open. Fauquier operates on a half day schedule. Prince William will close at 2 p.m.
Liquor stores Open. Open. All stores will close at 6 p.m.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Close at 1 p.m. Closed except for Montgomery which closes at 6 p.m. Closed, except for Fairfax where libraries closes at 1 p.m.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. State and county offices closed, except for Fairfax where offices closes at 1 p.m.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), and Loudoun Bus run on a special afternoon schedule.

●Ride On service ends at 10 p.m.

●DASH and CUE service ends at 7 p.m.

●PRTC Omniride regular service, but no Omniride Express.

●Fairfax Connector regular service.

●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE in on an S schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule with Route 201 on a regular schedule.