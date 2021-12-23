Christmas Eve closings

Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No parking enforcement. Rush-hour restrictions lifted.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten transfer station closed.
|Regular collections but no bulk trash pickups in Prince George’s. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles counties; open elsewhere. Montgomery transfer station open.
|Regular collections in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. No collections in Fairfax County. Landfills open in Fauquier and Loudoun counties; closed in Prince William County.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. until midnight with reduced service levels. On the Red Line, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations are closed and serviced by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled.
●RideOn is on a Sunday schedule and runs until 10 p.m.
●ART, DASH and Loudoun Bus have regular service.
●TheBus (Prince George’s) has regular service until 4 p.m.
●PRTC OmniRide has regular service but the OmniRide Express is not running.
●Fairfax Connector is on a Saturday schedule.●
●VRE is not running.
●MARC is running the Penn Line only on a Saturday schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.