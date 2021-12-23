Christmas Eve closings

Banks: Most open but closing early.

Federal government offices: Closed.

Post offices: Most open but closing early.

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments and juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No parking enforcement. Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor.   Meters not enforced in Arlington County and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
Trash, recycling Regular collections. Fort Totten transfer station closed. Regular collections but no bulk trash pickups in Prince George’s. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles counties; open elsewhere. Montgomery transfer station open. Regular collections in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. No collections in Fairfax County. Landfills open in Fauquier and Loudoun counties; closed in Prince William County.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. until midnight with reduced service levels. On the Red Line, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations are closed and serviced by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled.

●RideOn is on a Sunday schedule and runs until 10 p.m.

●ART, DASH and Loudoun Bus have regular service.

●TheBus (Prince George’s) has regular service until 4 p.m.

●PRTC OmniRide has regular service but the OmniRide Express is not running.

●Fairfax Connector is on a Saturday schedule.●

●VRE is not running.

●MARC is running the Penn Line only on a Saturday schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.