Our mantles would look a lot different today if the coins had landed in the underpants instead.

Of course, even within the Christmas stocking tradition, there are different practices, as readers illustrated.

When Renee Shields-Doyle was growing up — and during her first marriage — her family dug into the stockings at the end of the morning, after all of the other presents had been opened. When she remarried, she discovered her new husband and his sons opened their stockings first.

“This wouldn’t seem like a big deal, except the things I put in stockings sometimes include something to supplement a gift: Nerf balls or arrows to go with the gun under the tree, spices or utensils that go with a cookbook, or particular kind of cookware,” wrote Renee, of Silver Spring, Md. “The first year the stocking gifts either were a giveaway for a big gift, or caused confusion because they didn’t mean anything without the mystery under the tree!”

Renee has since adjusted her stocking habits.

Regina Lipkin’s husband, Jerry, was raised Jewish, though his family was never very observant.

“We had been dating several months and we both were looking forward to our first Christmas,” wrote Regina, of Derwood, Md. “I told him I loved exchanging Christmas stockings and asked if he’d like to do it, too. Having never done that before, he was excited to give it a try; when he asked what usually went into stockings I said. ‘Just small gifts.’ ”

Of course, “small” has several meanings. When Regina opened her stocking from Jerry, she found it held a bottle of Chanel perfume, some gold jewelry and several equally extravagant small-in-size gifts.

Wrote Regina: “When I suggested he shouldn’t have been so generous, he asked what kinds of things normally went into stockings and I pointed to his yet unopened one. Inside he found trinkets — gum, Christmas toys, a quirky puzzle, etc.”

The couple have been together nearly 30 years. They still do stockings, the contents reflecting their financial health at the time, from necessities like razor blades in tight times, to specialized tools or paperbacks in better ones.

“And always for my husband his absolute favorite treat: a sleeve of Godiva cherry cordials,” wrote Regina.

Mike Mescher of Burke, Va., described what is quite possibly the most complex stocking tradition I’ve ever heard of. He calls it “Spiderweb Stockings.”

Mike once read about a Victorian party activity that involved handing guests the end of a piece of string that snaked all over the house — under tables and chairs, through rooms — until it reached a party favor at the end. Mike’s family adapted the practice for items too big to fit in the stockings.

On Christmas Eve, after everyone has gone to bed, the “elves” go to work. Into each stocking goes a piece of cardboard cut in the shape of a spool. Tied to the corner is the end of a piece of yarn — a different color for each person. The yarn then goes on a trip around the house, with gifts taped at regular intervals. The yarn is threaded under tables, through the rungs of chairs, into kitchen cabinets, into the refrigerator (“if one of the stocking stuffers is a piece of cheese or something else needing refrigeration,” Mike wrote) or even the freezer (“if they are getting a pint of ice cream”).

Each strand ends in the room with the Christmas tree and with a special gift as the conclusion. On Christmas morning, everyone is strung along, so to speak. Amazingly, no one has ever been garroted.

When their sons were little, Clare and Phil Amoruso of Cabin John, Md., employed a similarly convoluted Christmas morning ritual. Their three sons — Nicholas, David and Paul — could whip through all their presents pretty quickly.

“To make this experience more fun — and take longer — we started to hide their presents in the house and have a scavenger hunt,” wrote Clare. “When they would come down on Christmas morning there would be one present for each under the tree with their name on it and the number 1. The present would have a note attached to it with a hint on where to find present No. 2.”

The difficulty of the hint depended on the age of the child. The hints went from easier (“We bake cookies in here.” Answer: the oven) to harder (“It goes around in circles.” Answer: clothes dryer).

Wrote Clare: “Our sons loved this game.”

Tomorrow: More holiday traditions.