Operation Smile, which focuses on cleft lip and palate surgeries across the globe, gave 1,800 masks and 4,500 gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam has made a plea for businesses to step up and help out as well.
He said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply of protective equipment to local health departments and hospitals over the weekend. But much more is needed.
The state is expected to get a second shipment from the national stockpile next week.
