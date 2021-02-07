The events are not open to the public. Faith community leaders work with the health departments to identify, register and then vaccinate people most at risk.
About 500 people are set to be vaccinated at these smaller event through this week at sites in the Richmond and Henrico health districts. They’ll all be invited back for a second shot in a few weeks.
“We’re really trying different strategies to be intentional with communities of color... and engaging pre-existing networks (that are) best positioned to reach out to their most vulnerable,” said Amy Popovich, a nurse manager.
Second Baptist Church pastor Ralph Steven Hodge said this new partnership is one way of targeting not just people who haven’t had access, but also reaching out to some who may be skeptical about getting vaccinated.
“When your pastor calls and tells you to come … we’re credible messengers,” he said.
