MARYLAND

Police set to charge

man in fatal stabbing

Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman early Sunday in Oxon Hill, authorities in Prince George’s County said Monday.

Rodney Stephaun Conyers, 32, of Oxon Hill was arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges. He is in the custody of Virginia State Police awaiting extradition to Prince George’s, where he faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to a police statement.

Conyers is a suspect in the killing of Brittiney Cobb, 26, of Oxon Hill. Police said the stabbing, which occurred in the 1100 block of Southview Drive, was a domestic incident.

Police said Cobb was stabbed after an argument with Conyers. Officers responded to a report of a cutting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found Cobb on the floor inside an apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Luz Lazo

Body of woman lost

in flooding is found

The body of Melissa Lehew — the 34-year-old woman who was swept away by storm water on Friday as she tried to help someone else — was found about 1 p.m. Monday in Harford County, according to a Maryland State Police spokesman.

Police said Lehew, of Darlington, fell into rushing water on Friday after stopping to try to help a stranded driver, Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon.

Samis was killed when the sedan he was driving was swept away that evening near Calvary Road and James Run in Churchville. His body was recovered Saturday.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Fewer third-graders

passing reading tests

Fewer third-graders are passing reading tests in Virginia. And that has education experts concerned about their future academic success.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the pass rate for the reading tests fell for the second straight year. The average score has fallen from 84 percent to 72 percent in the past decade.

Third grade is when children are supposed to make the transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

Studies suggest that the step has a huge effect on future learning. Connections are often found between poor reading performance in third grade and a failure to graduate from high school on time.

Experts said an increase in screen use and a drop in time spent reading are among the reasons for the decline in test scores.

— Associated Press