Christmas is a peak travel period, and the highly secret CIA is apparently using it as an opportunity to recruit potential agents and operatives among passengers at Dulles International Airport.

On its Twitter feed, the agency addressed those “flying home for the #holidays” through the international terminals at both Dulles and Chicago’s O’Hare airport, asking them to “be on the lookout for our recruitment campaign.”

The O’Hare poster, as shown on Twitter, advised passengers that the next time they passed through they could be “traveling to a faraway place to protect our nation.”

Presumably the pitch in the Dulles ad is similar.