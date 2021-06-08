When I invited readers to send in cicada-inspired poetry, Christine Hagan of Arlington, Va., put pen to paper — or, rather, fingers to keyboard.

She didn’t send me a poem that she wrote, but one that she enjoyed. It was this haiku, written by the Japanese master Matsuo Basho and translated by R.H. Blyth:

Did it yell

till it became all voice?

Cicada-shell!

Wrote Christine: “If you haven’t already seen it, thought you might enjoy it.”

I did, just as I enjoyed the many haiku sent in by readers.

Basho (1644-1694) was fond of the cicada as a subject for his spare and moving poetry. Here’s another Basho haiku, translated by William George Aston:

The cry of the cicada

Gives us no sign

That presently it will die

Not the cheeriest sentiment, perhaps, but — just as with the fleeting beauty of the cherry blossoms — periodical cicadas do lend themselves to verse. Today’s installment of my cicada poetry contest starts with a heapin’ helpin’ of haiku — or cicada-ku, if you will. Following the haiku are some poems in other metrical formats.

I like to think Basho would have enjoyed them all.

Noisy cicada --

How short your time in the sun;

How long your silence.

Donna Royston, Fairfax, Va.

pandemic easing . . .

cicadas and vaxed humans

emerging from holes

Clifford Rames, Freehold, N.J.

cicada nymphs

primping for their big night out

curfews are lifted

Genevieve Lehr, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Emerge, shed our shells.

Meet! Mate! Pulsate! Sing! Take wing!

Cicadas, or us?

— Katherine Fox, Takoma Park

not at all subtle

the cicada’s mating call

same line always works

Sari Grandstaff, Woodstock, N.Y.

mobs of cicadas

wield their little jackhammers

hide in the treetops.

Stream Tomas Ohrstrom, Aspen Hill, Md.

Here’s one syllable

for each of seventeen years

we lived underground.

J.D. Smith, Washington

Six hundred siblings

In cicada family

Who would Mom like best?

Susan Williams, Vienna, Va.

A cicada’s plight

Seventeen years without love

Then frenzy and death

Jim Riley, Winchester, Va.

I cower in fear

Ducking and dodging, and yet:

My dog gained three pounds

Jon Fisher, Arlington, Va.

Bored with Virus talk,

short attention spans inhale

all things Cicada.

Jill Strachan, Washington

At age sixty-four

Cicadas were so noisy

noise dimmed, eighty-one

How about next brood

Ninety-eight, who’s kidding who

it will be quiet

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring, Md.

In any time and motion study

The cicada would surely

Come out ahead.

While seventeen years

May be a long prep time

Once back, it gets right to work

At leaving a legacy.

Jan Bohall, Fairfax, Va.

I ate a cicada.

I relished the crunch.

Fried up with potato,

It makes a great lunch.

Tom Sipusic, Arlington, Va.

Oh why, Brood X, has it been so long,

since we last heard your cicada song?

Birds and dogs await your arrival.

Predator satiation, your best chance of survival.

You’ll emerge from your shells, bask in the light.

You may even mate. No need to swipe right.

You’re living proof of nature’s magic.

Even if you are somewhat lethargic.

Mac Greer, Arlington, Va.

Cicadas! Cicadas! You must stop emerging!

Your pus-colored bodies

are far too disturbing!

Your skins! Your skins! These transparent sheddings!

Are stuck in cake frosting

And spoiling our weddings!

The birds! The birds! Please find ways of dodging!

Their bellies are bloated

From far too much gorging!

The noise! The noise! Your incessant singing!

Because of your love songs

My ears won’t stop ringing!

My dogs! My dogs! Your bodies they’re scarfing!

They’ve eaten so many

They’re constantly barfing!

At the end of July, for your last breath we’ll yearn . . .

Then spend seventeen years waiting for your return.

Jeff Stehr, Gaithersburg, Md.

Seek the light, arthropod, leave your hole in the sod,

Join your brood in hoarse chorus to heaven;

For the day’s on the wing: feel the sun, have a fling,

And clear out for Cohort Eleven!

Tim Hurd, McLean, Va.

