Did it yell
till it became all voice?
Cicada-shell!
Wrote Christine: “If you haven’t already seen it, thought you might enjoy it.”
I did, just as I enjoyed the many haiku sent in by readers.
Basho (1644-1694) was fond of the cicada as a subject for his spare and moving poetry. Here’s another Basho haiku, translated by William George Aston:
The cry of the cicada
Gives us no sign
That presently it will die
Not the cheeriest sentiment, perhaps, but — just as with the fleeting beauty of the cherry blossoms — periodical cicadas do lend themselves to verse. Today’s installment of my cicada poetry contest starts with a heapin’ helpin’ of haiku — or cicada-ku, if you will. Following the haiku are some poems in other metrical formats.
I like to think Basho would have enjoyed them all.
Noisy cicada --
How short your time in the sun;
How long your silence.
— Donna Royston, Fairfax, Va.
pandemic easing . . .
cicadas and vaxed humans
emerging from holes
— Clifford Rames, Freehold, N.J.
cicada nymphs
primping for their big night out
curfews are lifted
— Genevieve Lehr, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Emerge, shed our shells.
Meet! Mate! Pulsate! Sing! Take wing!
Cicadas, or us?
— Katherine Fox, Takoma Park
not at all subtle
the cicada’s mating call
same line always works
— Sari Grandstaff, Woodstock, N.Y.
mobs of cicadas
wield their little jackhammers
hide in the treetops.
— Stream Tomas Ohrstrom, Aspen Hill, Md.
Here’s one syllable
for each of seventeen years
we lived underground.
— J.D. Smith, Washington
Six hundred siblings
In cicada family
Who would Mom like best?
— Susan Williams, Vienna, Va.
A cicada’s plight
Seventeen years without love
Then frenzy and death
— Jim Riley, Winchester, Va.
I cower in fear
Ducking and dodging, and yet:
My dog gained three pounds
— Jon Fisher, Arlington, Va.
Bored with Virus talk,
short attention spans inhale
all things Cicada.
— Jill Strachan, Washington
At age sixty-four
Cicadas were so noisy
noise dimmed, eighty-one
How about next brood
Ninety-eight, who’s kidding who
it will be quiet
— Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring, Md.
In any time and motion study
The cicada would surely
Come out ahead.
While seventeen years
May be a long prep time
Once back, it gets right to work
At leaving a legacy.
— Jan Bohall, Fairfax, Va.
I ate a cicada.
I relished the crunch.
Fried up with potato,
It makes a great lunch.
— Tom Sipusic, Arlington, Va.
Oh why, Brood X, has it been so long,
since we last heard your cicada song?
Birds and dogs await your arrival.
Predator satiation, your best chance of survival.
You’ll emerge from your shells, bask in the light.
You may even mate. No need to swipe right.
You’re living proof of nature’s magic.
Even if you are somewhat lethargic.
— Mac Greer, Arlington, Va.
Cicadas! Cicadas! You must stop emerging!
Your pus-colored bodies
are far too disturbing!
Your skins! Your skins! These transparent sheddings!
Are stuck in cake frosting
And spoiling our weddings!
The birds! The birds! Please find ways of dodging!
Their bellies are bloated
From far too much gorging!
The noise! The noise! Your incessant singing!
Because of your love songs
My ears won’t stop ringing!
My dogs! My dogs! Your bodies they’re scarfing!
They’ve eaten so many
They’re constantly barfing!
At the end of July, for your last breath we’ll yearn . . .
Then spend seventeen years waiting for your return.
— Jeff Stehr, Gaithersburg, Md.
Seek the light, arthropod, leave your hole in the sod,
Join your brood in hoarse chorus to heaven;
For the day’s on the wing: feel the sun, have a fling,
And clear out for Cohort Eleven!
— Tim Hurd, McLean, Va.
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.