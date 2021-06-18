Iiii been living in my own little world,
Underground til I found you girl!
Youuu — you know you sweeter than tree sap
So come on! Get on the Cicada Safari App. Swipe right!
In the last several weeks, the mass emergence of cicadas has amazed some of us, terrified others of us and left Ramsey whiplash-busy.
The entomologist, who grew up in the Washington region and goes by Dr. Sammy online, has received one call after another from organizations and media outlets, asking him to talk about the phenomenon that is the Brood X cicadas. And he has obliged, again and again, because he feels a responsibility — to the bugs.
“Sometimes I feel I’m proselytizing for the insects. I feel like I’m a bug ambassador,” Ramsey tells me on a recent morning. “At the end of the day, the way I think of it is bug PR. These insects have not had good public relations at all.”
The last time the Brood X cicadas emerged, Ramsey wasn’t an entomologist with a doctorate who could speak for them. He was a high school freshman in Maryland watching his classmates run from the red-eyed creatures during a fire drill. Cicadas don’t bite or harm people. Even so, he saw students try to get away from them by darting into car-filled streets.
He didn’t share his classmates’ fears, but he understood them. Bugs used to terrify him, too. As a child, he was so scared of insects that they sometimes crawled into his dreams. When he would wake up from those nightmares, his father would have to stomp on imaginary creatures to calm him.
But that changed when he was 7. His parents, he says, figured that people fear what they don’t understand, so they took him to the library to read books about bugs. It didn’t take long before he grew fascinated with them and began telling people be wanted to be an entomologist when he grew up.
What changed his way of thinking, he says, was realizing insects weren’t targeting him. They had reasons for their behaviors — and those were reasons were relatable. Crickets made sounds not to keep him awake at night, but to find love. Bees stung not to hurt him, but to protect their young.
In an essay he wrote in fifth grade that ran in a newsletter for the Entomological Society of America, a young Ramsey describes once seeing bugs as “slimy, vile, vulgar, disgusting, and the most ugly things on the face of the earth.” The piece then details the shift in his thinking and ends with him pleading with people not to kill insects.
His fifth-grade teacher recently sent him that newsletter, he says. He credits her with encouraging him through the years to follow his passion and seeing in him the potential to occupy a unique place in entomology.
Black entomologists are the land lobsters of the field. The insect is one of the rarest.
“I am very well aware that I’m an anomaly,” Ramsey says. In his entomology classes, he recalls seeing only one other Black person, a woman who wasn’t majoring in the field.
Ramsey says he is comfortable with being different, because he has held that role in some form all his life. In elementary school, he was usually the shortest, skinniest kid in his class. In high school, he was a gay teenager with pastors for parents. As a man, he’s an insect enthusiast in a world of bug swatters.
“I’ve learned more and more that being different is something to be celebrated, it’s something that’s absolutely beautiful,” he says. “Entomology is breathtaking for this reason more than anything else: diversity. Insects are the most diverse set of organisms on the planet by a wide margin. There are more insects than there are birds, fish and mammals combined.”
We, humans, have nothing on beetles, apparently.
When Ramsey talks about insects or racial identity, his words come out quickly. He doesn’t have to pause to collect any thoughts because he carries so many with him on both subjects.
He recognizes how important it is that children who may not think science holds a place for them see someone who looks like him in the field.
He also realizes that because he doesn’t look like what people think of as a scientist, that it takes just a moment for him to be stripped of any privilege that comes with his degrees and accomplishments.
That type of moment came in the first days of the cicada emergence, he says.
As he tells it, he went to a family friend’s house at midnight to collect the bugs as they crawled out of the ground because they emerge at night. He was so entranced by what he was seeing, he didn’t notice two police cars arrive. Not until a bright light appeared in his face.
He says he told an officer he was an entomologist with the USDA and that the property belonged to a family member, but that wasn’t enough to convince him that he wasn’t a burglar. Also, not enough: His headlamp, his forceps and two transparent containers filled with more than 100 live cicadas.
Ramsey later detailed the encounter on Twitter. In a string of tweets, he described feeling his chest tighten and his thoughts go to frightening places after the officer described his presence as suspicious and suggested they wake the homeowners to verify his identity.
As they approached the door, he wrote, the officer asked again to see the cicadas. He then let him go. No guns were draw. No arrest was made. No one was hurt — and Ramsey felt grateful for that.
“Because others have lost their lives in run-ins with the police, my mind is quick to dismiss this as ‘no big deal,’ ” Ramsey wrote. “It sucks though that I can’t just enjoy beauty of the natural world on a family member’s porch without being reminded that to some, I look more like a burglar than a scientist; without having to deploy de-escalation tactics my parents taught me before they’d ever let me drive.”
“I know he was just doing his job but I wish I could just do mine,” he wrote. “Oh well…at least I got the cicadas for my interview.”
Ramsey says he thought carefully about those words before posting them. He wanted to accurately capture what happened, without villainizing the officer, who ended up doing the right thing, but also convey the panic he felt in that moment as a person of color.
Before that encounter, he taped himself gleefully watching the cicadas. After the encounter, he says, his partner noticed how it had affected him and told him, “I’m so sorry that this changes the way you feel about the cicada season because it’s all you’ve been talking about.”
Ramsey says he stayed inside for a few days, but then decided he wanted to experience the cicadas in their entirety while he could. He began driving with his windows down, visiting other places to collect cicadas and working on a project that involved using imaging systems to study them.
And in between all that, he served as their ambassador and found the ultimate way to make cicadas relatable.
He turned their sounds into a love song.
I’m climbing a tree! I’m shedding my skin!
Cuz for 17 years, you’re the only one I’ve been imaginin’!
