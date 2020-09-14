Neudigate will succeed former police Chief Jim Cervera, who retired in May.
Neudigate earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in Justice Administration from the University of Louisville. He has also graduated from a variety of advanced executive leadership schools, including the FBI National Executive Institute, Major Cities Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Institute and the Senior Management Institute for Police sponsored by the Police Executive Research Forum.
He is the recipient of the Medal of Valor from the Cincinnati Police Department, the Cincinnati City Manager’s Award for Innovative Government, and the Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing.
