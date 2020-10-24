Scout on the Circle is not named after any of these. It’s not named after anyone or anything, said a spokeswoman for the property’s developer, Combined Properties. The name, Katie Smith wrote in an email, is designed to evoke multiple interpretations of the word “scout.”

As a verb, “scout” means to explore. “Combined’s vision for this particular mixed-use community is based on exploring, and enjoying, life,” Smith wrote. “In place of an old strip mall, there are now residential buildings with modern amenities and custom artwork, just steps away from a brand-new grocery store, green spaces and more.”

As a noun, a scout is a person dispatched to gather information or identify talent. Smith said Scout on the Circle is in a prime location for “someone looking to take advantage of all that the City of Fairfax, and Northern Virginia, has to offer. Its proximity to multiple modes of transportation, including the Orange Line, makes it easily accessible and commuter-friendly.”

The $154 million mixed-use project is one of the biggest underway in Fairfax County, with 400 apartments in two buildings along with two parking garages. The first tenants moved in this summer.

Combined Properties has really embraced the circle concept of Fairfax Circle. In the apartment building’s logo, the O in “Scout” is emphasized. Chris Barbuschak, archivist/librarian at the Fairfax County Public Library’s Virginia Room, joked that the name could have been “Scoop.” That would pay homage to an earlier business at the crossroads. In 1939, a Howard Johnson’s restaurant opened at the junction. It was famed for its 28 flavors of ice cream, 5 cents per cone at its grand opening.

Chris unearthed a wealth of history about the circle and the businesses that were once near it. The inspiration for the roadworks that would eventually culminate in a circle was Fairfax County’s most famous resident. As the 1932 bicentennial of George Washington’s birth drew near, planners anticipated increased traffic to historic sites in the area.

The county’s Chamber of Commerce recommended building a cutoff road to bring Lee Highway around the Town of Fairfax and connect it to Seven Corners.

“The state accepted this proposal, and there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the bypass at the present site of Fairfax Circle on Nov. 25, 1931,” Chris said.

The traffic circle itself was constructed in 1940. It was a proper roundabout, like the ones in Washington. By 1967, more than 100,000 motorists were navigating it every day. Some had difficulty.

“I remember when I took driver training at the old Fairfax High School, our teacher loaded all of us up into a school bus and took us to the circle, and she drove through the different ways so we would know how to negotiate it,” said Karen Ann Moore, a Fairfax City native and local historian.

This was prudent. Fairfax Circle was the county’s most accident-prone intersection, hazardous for drivers and pedestrians alike. In 1967, the circle was bisected. Route 50 ran through the middle. The yield signs were replaced with traffic lights.

Many older Fairfaxians may remember another circle on Fairfax Circle: Bernie’s Pony Ring, where the McDonald’s is now. Cowboy movies and TV shows were big in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and children would don their Western get-up to take a spin on a Shetland pony.

“They knew automatically to go around,” Karen said. “No one led them.”

When it’s completed, Scout on the Circle will include a Giant, restaurants, a cafe and a nail salon. Wouldn’t a pony ring be nice, for old time’s sake?

More name game

Chris Walsh of Arlington, Va., weighed in on the etymology of Travilah, the area of Potomac, Md., Answer Man wrote about recently. Chris was a French major in college. “I believe that the name is a misspelling of the name of the small French commune Tréville found in the Départment of Aude, current population: 111,” he wrote.

Tréville is in southern France, near the border with Spain. There, the French accent sounds more like Italian, Chris said. In the south, the so-called Pays d’Oc, “Tréville” would be pronounced “Trayvila,” with the “l” and the “a” fully articulated.

Chris thinks a person descended from the de Tréville family — but not necessarily carrying that name — must have married into the Clagetts. “Perhaps the family will find that person some day,” he wrote.