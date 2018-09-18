WASHINGTON — The city council in the nation’s capital may repeal a law passed this summer that will raise tipped worker wages to match minimum wage by 2026.

News outlets report a Monday hearing on the bill seemed to foretell the legislation’s doom, with many speaking out against it. Minimum wage for tipped workers in Washington is $3.89 an hour, while standard minimum wage is $13.25.

Initiative 77 supporters say tips aren’t allowing those workers to earn minimum wage. Opponents say the law could raise labor costs, leading to higher prices and fewer jobs. Seven council members say the repeal is needed protect the city’s dining industry. The five other council members suggested a compromise, which may include raising wages over 15 years instead of eight.

