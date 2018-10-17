WASHINGTON — The city council in the nation’s capital has voted to repeal a measure passed this summer meant to raise tipped worker wages to match standard minimum wage by 2026.

News outlets report the D.C. Council voted 8-5 Tuesday to give final approval for repeal. The council was split the same way when it voted earlier this month to overturn the measure known as Initiative 77, saying it contained misleading wording. The hourly wage for tipped workers is $3.89.

The measure that overturned the initiative seeks to address other issues the initiative sought to mitigate. It requires wage theft and sexual harassment training for those in the industry and creates a tip line for reporting offenses.

The repeal bill heads to Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has said she will sign it.

