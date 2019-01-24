WASHINGTON — The city of Washington, D.C., is now offering no-interest loans to some furloughed federal workers.

WTOP-FM reports Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Housing Finance Agency on Wednesday announced the D.C. Mortgage Assistance Program and its zero-interest recourse loans of up to $5,000 a month.

Furloughed workers must have a primary residence in the District to be eligible and meet several other requirements. Bowser says 70,000 federal workers have a primary residence in the District.

A total of $9 million is available for the loans, which will be required to be repaid within 60 days of the shutdown ending or when back pay is made available. Eligible workers can call 833-429-0537 starting Friday to apply.

