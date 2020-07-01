City officials said the incident occurred in late January and involved officer Jonathan B. Griffin. He was escorting a man who had been placed into protective custody for a health evaluation.
City officials said the man suffered “multiple injuries on the front of his body.” He was placed on administrative leave, and a process to fire him has begun.
Griffin could not immediately be reached by The Washington Post on late Tuesday.
Authorities said that both the officer and the man in custody are white.
