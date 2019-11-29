An investigative report released by Cumming’s office this month says the “mismanagement of resources” is estimated to have cost Baltimore $100,000. It didn’t find evidence that Baltimore approved the additional trash service or informed the public works director.
Public works deputy director Matthew Garbark says the extra service was stopped after the agency learned about the investigation.
