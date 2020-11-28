The ransomware attack has left 115,000 students without classes as the district shifted to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the cyber attack.
A state audit released this week concluded that the school district’s computer network did not safeguard sensitive personal information and had other serious risks.
