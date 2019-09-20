Khadija Khokhar, 18, of Detroit participates with thousands of youths protesting at the Global Climate Strike rally in front of the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 20. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Climate change protesters say they plan to shut down intersections Monday morning in downtown Washington in the latest of a series of rallies around the world designed to force policymakers to respond to Earth’s rising temperatures.

Organizers of Shut Down DC are urging “climate rebels” to flood the District’s streets Monday to bring “the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” according to the group’s website. The website includes a map of so-called “climate criminals” that includes “corporations, lobbyists, trade cartels, and government institutions that are most responsible for creating the climate crisis.”

“We will block key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual,” the group said in a statement. “Parents, workers, college students, and everyone who is concerned about the climate crisis will skip work and school and put off their other responsibilities to take action on the climate crisis.”

Kaela Bamberger, a spokeswoman for the Coalition to Shut Down D.C., which organized the event, said more than 1,100 people signed an online pledge to participate. She said the group expects hundreds more might show up Monday morning.

“We’ve seen literally millions strike for climate led by youth,” she said Friday. “We are escalating in tactics. We are using what has historically been the most effective way to make change: nonviolence and civil disobedience.”

Bamberger said the group did not seek permits, and a complete list of protest sites would be available Monday morning.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said no specific street closures were planned, but rolling closures were likely wherever protesters show up.

The planned protest comes after young people from more than 150 countries, including the United States, skipped school Friday, gathering in cities (including the District) around the world ahead of a United Nations climate summit Monday to urge policymakers to work more aggressively to take up climate change.

