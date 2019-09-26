Organizers of Shut Down D.C. urged “climate rebels” to flood the District’s streets Monday to bring “the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” according to the group’s website.

Organizers of Shut Down D.C. urged “climate rebels” to flood the District’s streets Monday to bring “the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” according to the group’s website.

Organizers of Shut Down D.C. urged “climate rebels” to flood the District’s streets Monday to bring “the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” according to the group’s website.

Climate change protesters who shut down intersections in the District during Monday’s morning commute said they will return to the streets Friday for another rally to call attention to Earth’s rising temperatures.

On Monday, 32 protesters were arrested after a coalition of groups calling itself Shut Down DC urged “climate rebels” to rally and bring “the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” according to the group’s website.

Authorities said 15 locations were blocked at different times, including 16th and K streets NW, where protesters chained themselves to a boat three blocks from the White House.

[32 arrested as ‘climate rebels’ shut down intersections across the District]

On Thursday, Shut Down DC announced plans for a Friday repeat, saying protesters would gather at 7 a.m. in McPherson Square.

“Since we Shut Down DC on Monday, the U.S. Government has shown no indication that it will act on climate,” organizers said in a statement. “As a result, the Coalition to Shut Down DC will disrupt business-as-usual in the nation’s capital again.”

Kaela Bamberger, a spokeswoman for the coalition, said protesters would target four sites in downtown Washington: the Trump International Hotel, the Environmental Protection Agency, investment firm BlackRock and Wells Fargo Bank.

She said the Trump hotel and the EPA were chosen because of the Trump administration’s “rampant climate skepticism,” and the financial institutions because of their investments in fossil fuels. Organizers earlier this week said sites for Monday’s protests were chosen because of traffic volume and their proximity to the offices of “climate criminals” such as petroleum companies and lobbyists for the oil and gas industry.

Information about a protest route or specific actions Friday was not released, but Bamberger said nonviolent “disruption will be part of the action.”

Organizers didn’t know how many protesters to expect.

“We expect that people will respond to the communications we’ve had since we’ve built up a lot of energy around this,” she said. “It’s hard to tell how many people will come.”

Alaina Gertz, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said in an email that police were “aware of the assembly,” but no traffic advisories were in place. She said police weren’t discussing tactics for handling the protest.

[Countries promise more aggressive action at U.N. climate summit, but is it enough?]

The D.C. protests come after climate change rallies around the world ahead of the United Nations climate summit this week in New York. Last Friday, millions of people in 150 countries protested, asking policymakers to do something to slow the planet’s warming.

Read more:

Why nurses, America’s most trusted professionals, are demanding ‘climate justice’

‘We will make them hear us’: Millions of youths around the world strike for action

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news