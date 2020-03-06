Clinton and Fiorina are expected to discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy and power in 21st-century America, and what’s next for women as voters, candidates and party leaders.
The conversation will be moderated by Melody Barnes, co-director of the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative.
Tickets to “100 Years of the 19th Amendment: A Conversation with Former Presidential Candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Carly Fiorina” will go on sale next week.
