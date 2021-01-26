It appeared on Monday night that the 555-foot tall masonry structure once again formed a gleaming part of Washington’s night skyline.
It remained unclear, however, when the monument would again be open to visitors.
On Saturday, the park service said the monument would be closed “until further notice” to protect staff and visitors against the coronavirus.
The closing was consistent with guidance offered by local and federal authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the park service said.