On Saturday, officials announced that the Washington Monument would be closed out of covid-19 concerns. On Sunday night, the monument’s exterior lighting did not go on, and it may almost have seemed that the great obelisk and famed symbol of Washington was fading away.

But that’s not so. On Monday, the National Park Service said the time clock that operates the lights had failed. While a faulty part was being replaced, the park service said, the lights would be operate manually, to keep the monument illuminated nightly.

It appeared on Monday night that the 555-foot tall masonry structure once again formed a gleaming part of Washington’s night skyline.

It remained unclear, however, when the monument would again be open to visitors.

On Saturday, the park service said the monument would be closed “until further notice” to protect staff and visitors against the coronavirus.

The closing was consistent with guidance offered by local and federal authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the park service said.