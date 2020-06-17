He said it’s the same reason he avoids buying products with overly prominent branding, such as North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Helly Hansen and Under Armour.

Elery would probably enjoy receiving an email from Kevin Michael O’Reilly. He’s configured his sig file to read: “Sent by Rotary Telephone.”

Nick De Cerchio of Lewes, Del., said his love of British detective shows on PBS inspired the quote he appends to his emails. It’s from “Inspector Morse,” which featured John Thaw as, Nick wrote, “a crotchety but funny old guy who always solved his cases.”

Wrote Nick: “At the end of the show, Morse would comment to his assistant, Inspector Lewis, ‘Fancy a pint, Lewis?’

“They love their pubs. I loved that ending so I made it my signature line.”

It makes me thirsty just reading it.

Bernard Tate said that when he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he saw some creative taglines. “A number of them were high-falutin’ Latin slogans,” wrote Bernard, of Manassas.

Bernard always wanted his to read “Stand aside, peasants, I’m on imperial business!” But, he wrote, “I couldn’t find a good Latin translation for it.”

Most people’s signature files are the same for every email they send. Keith Johnson of Pine Hill, N.J., has a different approach, one that he confesses probably reveals entirely too much about him.

Years ago, Keith discovered that Apple’s Mail program allowed the creation of more than one signature to be used with different recipients. He started collecting interesting and humorous ones from various people when they wrote him and harvesting others from the Web.

When the list got too long to scroll through, Keith converted the collection into a FileMaker Pro database. He assigns tags such as “Music,” “Politics,” “Astronomy” and “Trump.” (The last one, he explained, displays only the sig files “I have that make fun of our Ignoble Leader.”)

Keith can now choose from among 354 different signatures. Sometimes he finds himself taking more time picking just the right file from the list than he devoted to writing the email in the first place.

“But,” Keith wrote, “it’s little things like that that make life interesting, right? Especially after you’ve retired.”

Which file did he use in his email to me? It’s the one he uses in his initial contact with most people. When he retired in 2016, Keith was the director of the Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University in Glassboro, or, as his sig file reads: Retired Celestial Wizard and Keeper of the Cosmic Keys.

As for the closing quotation, he can’t remember where it came from, but it tells you what you need to know about Keith: “Get the dinos into the barn, Martha, they’re predicting asteroids tonight.”

When Mike Creveling of La Plata, Md., found himself irritated by how long the legalistic disclaimers at the end of emails had became, he decided to create his own, just to see whether anyone would actually read it.

His sig file began with the typical boilerplate — “The content of this email is confidential and intended for the recipient specified in message only. It is strictly forbidden to share any part of this message with any third party, without a written consent of the sender” — before segueing into something else entirely: “Blah, blah, blah. I bet no one reads this. The moon is made of green cheese. I am the walrus. Elvis lives!”

It continued in that vein for a few lines before wrapping up with “In case of any damages or other liabilities arising, employees are fully responsible for the content of their emails.”

Mike said the only person to catch the tangent was his brother, a police detective.

“Very detail oriented,” wrote Mike.

My signature file is a Steve Forbert quote — “It’s often said that life is strange, oh yes, but compared to what?” — and in my column I noted that “Life — living — often seems like something we ought to know how to do. We forget we’re all making it up as we go along.”

Takoma Park’s Jeff Lubbers said that reminded him of something Samuel Butler, English author of the Utopian satirical novel “Erewhon,” once said: “Life is like playing a violin solo in public and learning the instrument as one goes on.”

