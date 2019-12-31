The upcoming legislative session will be the first in more than a quarter century that Democrats have controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governorship.

Monumental Justice Virginia, a statewide coalition, said that bills will be filed in both chambers of the Statehouse to try to give localities power over monuments.

Charlottesville’s City Council voted in 2017 to remove statues of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. But the efforts were stymied by a lawsuit arguing that the vote violated state code.

A judge ruled in September that the statues must stay. The city is planning an appeal.

