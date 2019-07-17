OCEAN CITY, Md. — The U.S. Coast Guard says four people were injured when two boats collided in a Maryland bay.

A news release from the Coast Guard says it received an initial report from a good Samaritan on Tuesday afternoon regarding a collision on Sinepuxent Bay near the Marsh Harbor Marina in Ocean City.

Officials say the injured passengers were taken to Station Ocean City where local EMS were standing by to provide assistance.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zanoni said a positive from the incident was that all the children aboard the boats were wearing life jackets. Otherwise, he said, the accident “could have been much worse.”

