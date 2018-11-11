PORSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard used boats and aircraft to bring a man to safety off North Carolina after he experienced chest pains.

A Coast Guard news release says the 57-year-old man was experiencing chest pains aboard a boat called the Marie Elena about 200 miles (322 km) southeast of Cape Hatteras.

The Coast Guard asked the vessel to head toward Cape Hatteras because of rough seas.

A Coast Guard cutter met with the Marie Elena and sent a small boat for him Saturday morning. A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, then flew out and hoisted the man aboard. It took him to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

The news release issued hours after the rescue didn’t include the man’s condition.

