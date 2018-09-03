OCEAN CITY, Md. — A man was injured in a spear gun accident on a boat off Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the Coast Guard got a distress call about a man injured by a spear gun on a boat off Ocean City. A helicopter and two boats responded.

The helicopter got there first and sent down a rescue swimmer to provide medical care until a boat got there.

He was taken to a Coast Guard station before he was sent to a Baltimore hospital.

Further information on his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Spear guns can be used by divers to catch fish underwater.

