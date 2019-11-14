The sailing vessel In Tune sent out a mayday message after three boaters went overboard.

A tanker, the Stena Progress, responded to the call and rescued two of the yachters before the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard used a cutter and two helicopters launched from North Carolina and Massachusetts to search more than 1,000 nautical miles (3,430 square km) before calling off the search.

