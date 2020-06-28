The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a VMRC boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.
The Coast Guard said boaters should know that the best way to get help if danger arises on the water is to have an effective form of communication, like a marine radio.
