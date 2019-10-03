A person with direct knowledge of Hasson’s plans said he’s expected to plead guilty during his court appearance in Maryland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a plea deal hasn’t been announced.

Federal prosecutors have described Hasson as a domestic terrorist, but they haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against him since his February arrest. In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

