Covid-19 had destroyed Elenilson Orellana Garcia’s lungs. The 36-year-old teacher’s aide, known to friends and family as Nelson, was in his third month on life support and his condition had not improved.

Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center no longer believed he had the strength to get better. The machines, they said, were just prolonging his suffering.

In a pandemic that has killed 400,000 people in the United States, physicians and families have made endless difficult, life-or-death decisions.

But this case was unusual. Many covid-19 patients, once on a ventilator, have come through. Countless others have died within days or weeks. Far fewer have been too weak to recover but too strong to entirely succumb.

Doctors had to keep Orellana Garcia sedated and chemically paralyzed as they tried to hold his oxygen levels steady. They said they had done all they could do and it was time to let him go. But Rogers wasn’t ready.

She had mothered him since he turned up in her bilingual-education classroom in Washington, D.C., a scrawny 10-year-old fresh from El Salvador. Under her care, he had adjusted to a new world, learned English, graduated from high school, become a responsible adult.

Many times before, she had refused to give up on him when others might have. Now, on a video call just before Christmas, she felt she could see the strength left in him. His upper arms still bulged with muscle.

“Nelson, open your eyes,” she said. “Can you open your eyes for me?”

But they remained closed.

“That’s okay, don’t worry about it,” she said. “Maybe you can do it later.”

***

It was eerie seeing him like that, so still and so quiet. He had spent his life in constant motion since coming to the United States with two teenage brothers to reunite with their mother, who had come years ahead of them.

Always moving, always talking, young Nelson was a constant disruption in class. But kids like him drew Rogers to this work. “Whenever I looked into his eyes, even when I was mad at him,” she said, “I always saw light.”

When a child welfare agent said things weren’t working out for the 10-year-old at home, Rogers agreed to take him for a night. At bedtime, she laid linens out on the couch and read to him until he fell asleep. When he woke later, afraid of the dark, she curled up on the love seat and slept near him.

That night became two, and soon the boy claimed a futon in the upstairs office. Its closet filled with pajamas, Hot Wheels toy cars, bats and balls, a suit for Sunday church.

Foster workers talked about putting him in a group home or finding a Latino foster family. Rogers, who is Black and grew up in the D.C. area, fought to keep him.

Early on, he chewed things, like buttons off the TV remote, and Rogers learned this was not uncommon for children who had gone stretches with little food. One time he used the cigarette lighter of her Mazda to burn holes in its seat. It left her wondering: Did he want to see whether her love would hold?

“I just thought that I had to try harder,” she said.

He stole things compulsively: toys, trinkets, money. Rogers would force him to return them, while trying to figure out what he really needed and how to teach him it wasn’t on a store shelf.

When he got lost in middle school, skipping class and getting into trouble, she found a friend to home-school him.

She found outlets for his hyperactivity in dance and theater, and she signed him up for karate. Before long, he was meticulously ironing his white cotton uniforms and moving up from belt to belt.

In adulthood, too, Orellana Garcia’s energy seemed limitless. He worked at Mary McLeod Bethune Day Academy, a public charter school in Northeast Washington, and played rugby and pickup basketball — sometimes both on the same afternoon — until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

In September, he started feeling tired and sick. A coronavirus test came back positive. He began having chest pains and trouble breathing, and was taken by ambulance to Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Md.

“COVID pneumonia finally got me. And I know I’m doing fine because the doctors are working hard on me,” he posted on Facebook. “I’ll be back healthy and strong.”

But his oxygen levels kept dropping, and he was transferred to MedStar, a large private hospital in Northwest Washington, where doctors cut him open to insert tubes into his blood vessels. MedStar officials, citing patient privacy rights, declined to comment on his treatment.

A machine began removing blood from Orellana Garcia’s body, running it through a machine to absorb oxygen and then returning it.

The process, called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a last resort for covid-19 patients whose oxygen levels remain low even on ventilators.

“It’s basically a transition to let your lungs recover,” said Arthur Caplan, a bioethics professor at New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “It’s not something you can keep somebody on.”

***

Rogers was allowed to see Orellana Garcia some this fall before a new surge of coronavirus infections shut down most visitations at MedStar. Doctors periodically lowered his sedation for neurological exams, and when she arrived on Nov. 19, nurses told her he was awake enough to hear and respond to questions.

His eyes were open, but not tracking her movements. Rogers held his hand. She asked if he knew who she was, and he squeezed. She asked if he could wiggle his toes, and he did. She asked if he was afraid. He squeezed, and tears filled his eyes.

Was he afraid of dying? she asked. He squeezed several times.

As it became clear Orellana Garcia’s lungs would not get better, his doctors applied to several medical centers for him to receive a lung transplant. In deciding who is eligible, doctors assess whether a patient could survive traveling to the facility, undergoing surgery that can last 12 hours and then a lengthy recovery process.

In early December, MedStar told Rogers that her son’s condition was deemed too weak for a transplant. It was time to let him go, a doctor told her by phone.

“You have tried to love him through this,” Rogers recalls a hospital official saying that week, during a video conference with her and Orellana Garcia’s birth family, with whom he had remained close over the years. “There’s nothing more for you to do.”

Rogers was stunned. It bothered her that the doctors weren’t asking for permission, but presenting a decision already made. Hadn’t her son showed them he would fight to hang on? Orellana Garcia’s birth mother was also unconvinced. The woman pleaded with the officials to let the young man stay on the machines and leave it in God’s hands.

Years before, Rogers’s father had been a surgeon with a private practice linked to Howard University Hospital. After he suffered a brain aneurysm, she sat by his side as they removed his life support. His heart kept beating fiercely, and she wondered whether they had done the right thing. It took him hours to die. But her father, who had spent his life helping people at the edge of death, had made his own wishes clear long before: No heroics.

To Rogers, what was happening now was different. Orellana Garcia’s brain, as far as anyone could tell, was fully intact. And she’d never had a deep conversation with him about end-of-life wishes.

A local television station ran a segment about him, and the publicity brought offers of help.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, one of the institutions that had deemed Orellana Garcia ineligible for a transplant, took a second look, asking Rogers for information and paperwork. The hospital, which has performed 10 covid-19-related lung transplants — more than any other place in the world — declined to comment on Orellana Garcia’s case, citing privacy rules.

A right-to-life group found Rogers a lawyer, John Kiyonaga, who wanted her to ask Orellana Garcia what he wanted.

Her chance came on a video call two days after Christmas. Again, doctors had lowered his sedation to examine him.

The nurse positioned the camera close to his face, and it seemed to Rogers that his eyes focused on hers.

“Do you want us to do everything possible to keep you alive?” she asked. He nodded yes.

“Are you in pain?”

He shook his head no.

Then she asked him the question she had asked before. “Do you feel afraid?”

This time, he shook his head no.

***

On the last day of 2020, Rogers went to bed feeling something like hope. She had begun to think ahead to a fundraiser to handle costs associated with the transplant. She wondered whether she was about to relocate to Chicago, where she might need to stay for a year.

But on New Year’s Day, she got another call from MedStar. Northwestern had determined, again, that her son would not survive a transplant.

The doctor was kind but firm, Rogers said. He told her there was nothing else they could do.

That same day, a doctor that Kiyonaga had consulted gave the same opinion.

On Jan. 6, Rogers was allowed a final visit to Orellana Garcia’s hospital room. His birth family had been the day before.

Nurses had turned on soft music and dimmed the lights. He seemed to be asleep. Doctors assured Rogers he was comfortable.

Over the decades, Rogers had learned that motherhood meant doing hard things. She no longer believed that what she was doing was giving up. Rather, she thought, it was the last act of mothering she could give her son.

She held his hand and told him how proud she was of him and that it was okay to stop fighting.