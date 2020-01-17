In Prince George’s County, the police reported that 15 people had been arrested in the past week “in connection with multiple vehicle warm-up thefts.”
Police know “it’s not pleasant to get into a cold car,” said acting Capt. Jordan Swonger of the Special Investigation Division. “Unfortunately, thieves know this, too.” He said the thieves “are targeting victims who are warming up their cars and running back inside of their homes.”
The 15 arrests were linked to seven cases, police said. They said 10 cars had been recovered. Most were reported stolen after being left running and unattended.