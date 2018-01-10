This year gave Wasington one of its coldest opening weeks of any year on record. Some snew fell too. (Michael Robinson-Chavez/TWP) ( Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post )

Yes, it was bitterly, brutally, almost unbearably cold in Washington in the first week of this year, but facts are facts, and in the city, painfully frigid as temperatures were, they did not add up to a week of record cold.

The National Weather Service cited on Tuesday three years in which the first week of January was even colder than this year.

It can safely be said however that hardly a man (or woman) is now alive who remembers the years that started with seven colder days. They were all at least 100 years ago.

The average temperature for the first seven days of 2018 as measured at Reagan National Airport was 19.0 degrees.

But the coldest such stretches came in 1879 and in 1918, the weather service said.

In each of those years the average temperature was 2.2 degrees less than this year. The figure was 16.8 degrees.

Without indulging in the melodramatic, it seems appropriate to say that one shudders to think of weather so much colder than we experienced this year. If not shudders, certainly shivers is appropriate.

It is safe to say that no present Washington resident remembers January 1879. It is possible that some can remember the start of January 100 years ago. But it is likely that the number of such persons is small.

A celebration was held last year by the District government honoring centenarians. An announcement of the event said that more than 40 such persons had been identified by the public. But the number who recall January of 1918 could not be readily determined.

One more year had a colder first week of January. That was January 1877 when the average temperature was 18.4 degrees, according to the weather service.

So the period we have just endured ranks fourth on the list of years with the coldest opening weeks.

Records for Washington DC go back to 1872. At Dulles International Airport records do not go back nearly so long, and begin in 1960.

At Dulles, none of the years before this one opened with a week nearly so cold as in 2018. This year set the record with an average temperature of 15.3 degrees the weather service said. That was far colder than the previous record cold opening week of a year, which was 19.5 degrees, the weather service said. The 19.5 degree opening week was reported in 1968.