RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia company plans to build a new refrigerated warehouse in the Shenandoah Valley.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that InterChange Cold Storage will build a 250,000-square-foot (23,225-square-meter) cold storage facility in Rockingham County.

The company says the new facility will cost $41.6 million and create 88 new jobs. It will also offer blast freezing for poultry products.

Northam approved a $300,000 grant for the project, and the county is receiving other state aid as well. Some of that money will be used for road and rail improvements.

