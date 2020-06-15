No information was available about suspects or motive.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

College Park man dies after April shooting

A 22-year-old man who was shot in mid-April in Prince George’s County has died, officials said, and they have ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives said Karim Kambo Jr. was shot April 18 at an apartment in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

Police said an initial investigation found that Kambo, of College Park, was shot several times inside the apartment. He died June 10. Authorities said they do not believe “this was a random crime.”

Detectives said they are trying to figure out a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged after Baltimore officer is shot

A man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot a Baltimore police officer in the stomach during a struggle Sunday.

Christopher Earl, 30, of Windsor Mill, has been charged with a dozen crimes. According to charging documents, Earl and two officers wrestled over a handgun after the officers dispersed a large party in West Baltimore.

The wounded policeman was identified as Officer Brian Burke.

The officers were near the 2300 block of Winchester Street around 3:15 a.m. to break up the party when Earl drove into a nearby parking lot in a silver Land Rover “at a high rate of speed with damage to the front wheel,” the charging documents state.

According to the documents, officers approached Earl while he was still in the vehicle, spoke with him, then walked away.

As officers were walking away, Earl began arguing with a woman in the parking lot in a different vehicle and approached her armed with a handgun, the charging documents state.

“Officer Burke withdrew his service weapon as he approached the suspect,” according to the document, and the officers “attempted to gain control of the suspect.”

“During the struggle Officer Burke was shot by the suspect one time in the stomach,” the charging documents state. “The officers were able to take the suspect to the ground and recover the suspect’s weapon.”

The charging documents state that a single .40-caliber shell casing was found at the scene.

Burke was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for surgery and was listed in stable condition. He remained there Monday.

In addition to attempted murder and assault, Earl faces two charges of having an illegal loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to online court records. An attorney for Earl could not be reached Monday.

— Baltimore Sun