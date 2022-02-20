Donna Donald — director of Public History Initiatives in the History Department at Liberty University and also a member of the board for Friends of New London, a local nonprofit preservation group — said the project has been collaborative.

“A lot of different people have contributed to research, to encouraging means of financial support, encouraging developing classes, all of the different facets that have gone into this and I do appreciate that,” she said.f

Story continues below advertisement

The two-story tavern, built in 1763, provided meals and a night’s stay to travelers. The building later was turned into a school and doctor’s office before becoming a single-family dwelling during the 1820s.

Advertisement

William Mead, the original owner of the tavern, never lived in the building but the earliest residents of the basement may have been his employees, Robert Hairston or Richard Turner, and their families.

The National Register of Historic Places is a federally established listing of buildings, sites and structures which have been officially recognized as possessing historical and cultural value for the nation.

Randy Lichtenberger, lead archaeologist on the tavern and founding member of Friends of New London, helped to lead tours through the building and said it actually looks a little bit worse now than it did in 2012 when the Friends of New London purchased the property.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is obviously a structure that you have to see with your mind, in your heart, not with your eyes at the moment, but that’s a natural part of the restoration process,” he said. “Things have to look worse before they look better typically. We’re at that point right now. So please excuse our mess. Wonderful things do sometimes lie hidden under modern features, and Mead’s Tavern is one of them.”

Advertisement

It was a real struggle for Friends of New London to put the money together to acquire the Campbell County property, he said, but by the time it came on the market their research indicated it was a diamond in the rough — the last surviving Colonial-era structure in New London as well as one of the earliest in the entire region.

“Our board of directors and the many friends pooled our resources and were able to buy the tavern, we worked some late nights removing carpets to reveal the wooden floors, spending hours pulling tack strips and staples, cleaning and dusting to keep it in good shape,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2015, Liberty University purchased the tavern, and since then students have participated in ongoing excavation and restoration projects in association with the Friends of New London and local archaeologists.

Advertisement

The first restoration phase will include stabilization of the tavern’s basement which launched this winter.

Lichtenberger said the addition of Mead’s Tavern to the National Register of Historic Places validates the group’s efforts to save a piece of early history for future generations.

Sam Smith, chair of the history department at LU, always has been fascinated by the fact the tavern was built even before the establishment of the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“1763 is a unique year. It’s the end of the French and Indian War and people are on the move,” he said. “There’s the Proclamation of 1763 that’s supposed to keep American settlers from going west, but a lot of people ignored that. And a lot of people came down the old wagon road, which is now roughly Interstate 81. So this place represents movement and activity that was going on in the same year that the French and Indian War ended.”

Advertisement

Smith said the site has been special for the history department and he is grateful for the people who’ve worked hard to keep the project going.