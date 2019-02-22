In this Feb. 8, 2019 photo, Ben Van Wingerden, is photographed in his greenhouse in Stevensburg, Va. Van Wingerden, who owns Color Orchids, said he did not intend to be a farmer but saw an opportunity with orchids. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP) (Associated Press)

CULPEPER, Va. — On a recent Friday, workmen were installing a camera on the gas meter outside the office and greenhouse of Color Orchids in Culpeper County.

Owner Ben Van Wingerden said the camera will help him monitor gas usage at the business and prevent him from having to come check it in person at 2 a.m.

Luckily, he and his family live right across State Route 3 from the greenhouse.

“If we didn’t live right across the street, we would have moved there by now,” said Van Wingerden, 30.

Though his crop grows in a climate-controlled greenhouse, rather than outdoors, and in pots above ground, rather than in soil, “at the end of the day, we’re farmers,” Van Wingerden said.

“We still depend on the weather. Twenty straight days of rain slowed down the crops, and it also affects how people purchase. I’m still checking on the crop in the middle of the night,” he said.

“It’s farming, just with a lot more control. But it’s still farming.”

According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, orchids are now the top-selling potted flower in the country, having shoved aside the poinsettia. It’s an industry worth $288 million, with sales of 35 million nationwide.

Van Wingerden said this trend is the result of public taste for Phalaenopsis’ elegant, structural appearance, with arching sprays of blooms that come in colors from white to yellow to purple to magenta — and stores that are getting good at selling them.

“Retailers are good at dedicating budgets and retail space to them,” he said. “If we don’t have partners to sell them, it means nothing.”

They also present a good value for fresh flowers.

“They are actually the best value out there if you compare them with cut flowers,” he said. “They cost $20 and they can last for two to three months.”

Van Wingerden’s grandfather was in the greenhouse business and his father — as well as all 15 of his aunts and uncles — followed the same path.

But Van Wingerden, who grew up in Culpeper, went to college not intending to join them. He majored in economics at the University of Richmond and planned to become a lawyer.

“Thank goodness, I didn’t do that,” he said. “I’d probably be depressed. I really just hated school.”

Today, he said that he values job and life experience in hiring employees more than he does a college education.

Since Van Windergen’s family is in the greenhouse business, he was “in tune” with what was happening in the market and he knew orchids presented an opportunity. There are only five or six major players nationwide in the potted orchid market, he said.

It takes a lot of capital to get started.

“The plant matter is expensive, the ceramic pots are expensive, shipping is expensive because you need height,” he explained.

But Van Wingerden wanted to start his own business and he had a simple idea that he thought would help people overcome the fear that they won’t be able to care for their delicate-looking, exotic plants.

“The stigma is a shame,” he said. “Every orchid grower is trying to come up with the easiest way to break the stigma.”

Van Wingerden’s patented idea is the SimpleShot glass. Each plant is sold with a plastic shot glass and the instructions to give the plant one shot of water per week.

“It’s an easy way for people to remember how to care for them and it draws people in, rather than having the instructions just written down on a card,” he said. “It’s an easy, fun gimmick.”

Water is all orchids need. They are epiphytes, meaning they grow on the surface of other plants and derive all the nutrients they need from water and air, rather than from soil. In tropical and subtropical climates, such as where they originated in India, China, southeastern Asia and Australia, they can be found growing on trees.

Van Wingerden’s father helped him with the capital to start the business. He first started selling in 2012 with just two employees — himself and his wife, Catherine.

Now, Color Orchids employees 16 people year-round and as many as 24 during busy times, such as Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day.

The orchids grow in two acres of a 12-acre greenhouse. They used to take up more space when Van Wingerden was buying tissue culture — cloning is the method most used to propagate orchids — from Dutch and Thai breeders and nurturing the plants from the beginning.

It’s a process that takes 80 weeks. The young plants must be kept at 82 degrees and then be moved into a lower temperature, which shocks them into bloom.

Now, Color Orchids buys the young plants a little later in the process, when they only have 10 weeks to maturity.

Since the business started, revenues have increased by 25 percent each year.

Color Orchids’s main product is a single-stem orchid in a 5-inch pot that retails for about $20, but it sells plants of different sizes and configurations that range from $13 to several hundreds of dollars.

The greenhouse sells to major retailers nationwide, primarily in the southeastern United States — including to several with local stores.

Last year, Van Wingerden said, the orchid market lost $5 million, because of growers leaving the market or selling their greenhouses to cannabis growers. He feels Color Orchids is ready to step up and fill the need, anticipating that the business will reach annual sales of 2 million plants by the end of this year.

“No one has entered the market since we got in (in 2011),” he said.

Color Orchids is in the process of raising its prices and also branching out into unique products, such as driftwood pots.

Van Wingerden, who has two young children — a 4-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy — said it is scary to be in the agricultural industry.

“When it’s good, its great and when it’s bad, its awful,” he said. “I’m responsible for everybody who works here, making sure they get a paycheck.”

“Tomorrow we could be bankrupt,” he continued. “The boiler could go out and the crop could freeze. It’s my job not to allow that to happen.”

