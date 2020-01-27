The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office alerted Mountain Rescue Aspen, which responded with multiple snowmobiles to the accident. Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol members also responded.

Rescue personnel arrived within 30 minutes of the 911 call and determined Boyd was dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Another snowmobile rider who was with Boyd said they were going down a hill at normal speed when Boyd went off the road and crashed, authorities said.

Boyd was on vacation at the time of the accident, his sister said in a statement.