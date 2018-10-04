CLOSED EVERYWHERE
|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along D.C. streetcar line.
|Meters enforced in Montgomery. No meter enforcement in Prince George’s except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Regular collection except in Prince George’s. In P.G. yard waste only; trash pickups resume on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day through the end of the week. Regular municipal collections in Fairfax and Arlington. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Open except in Charles.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One library open in each of eight wards. For locations, go to dclibrary.org.
|Closed except in Charles.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed except in Anne Arundel, Frederick and Montgomery.
|Closed.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES