CLOSED EVERYWHERE

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia

Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along D.C. streetcar line. Meters enforced in Montgomery. No meter enforcement in Prince George’s except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria.

Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. Regular collection except in Prince George’s. In P.G. yard waste only; trash pickups resume on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open. No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day through the end of the week. Regular municipal collections in Fairfax and Arlington. Landfills open.

Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open. Open.

Schools Closed. Open except in Charles. Closed.

Libraries One library open in each of eight wards. For locations, go to dclibrary.org. Closed except in Charles. Closed.