|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Ft. Totten Transfer Station is closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s. In Howard pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open.
|Regular county collections. No collections in the City of Alexandria. Collections slide one day. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Open except for Charles and St. Mary’s.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One branch open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org
|
|Closed except for Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard and Prince George’s.
|Closed except for Arlington County.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed except for Frederick and Montgomery.
|Closed except for Arlington County.