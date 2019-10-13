|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Arlington County Courts
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s. In Howard pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open, except Howard.
|Regular county collections. No collections in the city of Alexandria. Collections slide one day. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Open except for Charles and St. Mary’s.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One branch open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org.
|Closed except for Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard and Prince George’s.
|Closed except for Arlington County.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed except for Frederick and Montgomery.
|Closed except for Arlington County.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail is on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; however, Navy Yard-Ballpark station will remain open for 20 minutes after the end of the Nationals playoff game if the game goes past closing time. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule; some post-midnight trips are canceled. MetroAccess has regular service; subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On, DASH, CUE and The Bus (Prince George’s) are running on a regular schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule, but OmniRide Express is not running.
●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.
●MARC is running an R schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.