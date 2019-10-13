Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most No mail delivery except

for Express Mail Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Arlington County Courts District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route. No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and Prince George’s Department of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s. In Howard pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open, except Howard. Regular county collections. No collections in the city of Alexandria. Collections slide one day. Landfills open. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open. Open. Schools Closed. Open except for Charles and St. Mary’s. Closed. Libraries One branch open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org. Closed except for Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard and Prince George’s. Closed except for Arlington County. Local government offices Closed. Closed except for Frederick and Montgomery. Closed except for Arlington County.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail is on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; however, Navy Yard-Ballpark station will remain open for 20 minutes after the end of the Nationals playoff game if the game goes past closing time. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule; some post-midnight trips are canceled. MetroAccess has regular service; subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On, DASH, CUE and The Bus (Prince George’s) are running on a regular schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule, but OmniRide Express is not running.

●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.

●MARC is running an R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.