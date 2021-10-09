Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. In Prince George’s, organics collections only. In Montgomery, no collections; pickups slide one day through the week. Landfills open except in Anne Arundel.
|Regular county collections. No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Open except for Charles and Prince George’s. St. Mary’s has a two-hour early dismissal.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One branch open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org.
|Closed except for Anne Arundel and Montgomery.
|Closed except Arlington and Prince William.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Open except for the City of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fauquier and Loudoun.
Transportation services
●Metrorail is on a Saturday schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight. Trains run every 8 minutes on the Red Line until 9:30 p.m. then every 10 minutes until closing. All other lines run every 15 minutes. Metrobus is on a regular (non-supplemental) Saturday schedule; times vary by route. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a weekday schedule.
●DASH in on a Saturday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on Sunday schedule.
●VRE and MTA Commuter Bus are not running.
●MARC is on an R schedule for all three lines.
