Closed everywhere

Banks: Most

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route. No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day through the week. The Fort Totten Transfer Station is closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. In Prince George’s, organics collections only. In Montgomery, no collections; pickups slide one day through the week. Landfills open except in Anne Arundel. Regular county collections. No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores open; elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Open except for Charles and Prince George’s. St. Mary’s has a two-hour early dismissal. Closed.
Libraries One branch open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org. Closed except for Anne Arundel and Montgomery. Closed except Arlington and Prince William.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Open except for the City of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fauquier and Loudoun.

Transportation services

●Metrorail is on a Saturday schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight. Trains run every 8 minutes on the Red Line until 9:30 p.m. then every 10 minutes until closing. All other lines run every 15 minutes. Metrobus is on a regular (non-supplemental) Saturday schedule; times vary by route. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a weekday schedule.

●DASH in on a Saturday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on Sunday schedule.

●VRE and MTA Commuter Bus are not running.

●MARC is on an R schedule for all three lines.